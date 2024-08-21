Security tops agenda as Yobe hosts 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum

Security will dominate key sessions at the forthcoming fifth Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum hosted by Yobe.

By Nabilu Balarabe

Security will dominate key sessions at the forthcoming fifth Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum hosted by Yobe.

Mr Hyacinth Banseka, the Technical Director of the Lake Chad Basin Commission in N’Djamena, Chad said this at the opeing of the state Local Organising Committee meeting with officials of the commission in Damaturu.

He said the meeting would be held between Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 in Maiduguri as agreed by both Yobe and the commission.

Banseka said representatives of member countries of Nigeria, Chad, Cameron were expected provide inputs on how to tackle insurgency in the region during the meeting.

The technical director said the forum was established in 2016 for cooperation, stabilization, peace building and sustainable development in the countries affected by Boko Haram insurgency.

“ The forum is one of the coordination and cooperation platforms set up when member states established a document called regional strategy for stabilization, recovery and resilience,” he said.

Banseka said other critical stakeholders such as the UNDP and Multi-Sectoral Crises Recovery Project (MCRP), among others, would be in attendance.

In his remarks, Alhaji Baba Wali, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), noted that the forum was critical to counter-insurgency efforts in the region.

He said Yobe was committed to ensuring hitch-free deliberations at the all-important meeting.

NAN reports that the fourth session held in N’Djamena on July 8, 2023

MAM reports that oer the past two decades, the four countries that share Lake Chad (Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria, and Chad) faced multiple challenges and issues resulting from a combination of complex multidimensional factors, including crises and conflicts involving non-state armed groups, extreme levels of poverty, climatic upheaval and, more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data from the UN, these interconnected factors led to one of the most serious humanitarian crises in recent years, with almost three million people displaced, more than 11 million people in need of emergency humanitarian aid, more than half of whom are facing food insecurity, and more than 500,000 children suffering from severe malnutrition.

The security situation is gradually stabilising, due to the combined efforts of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) of LCBC Member States and the various national armies, nevertheless, economically, and socially, everything remains to be built or rebuilt.

The UN says 13 years of conflict and violence have resulted in the loss of human lives, massive internal and cross-border displacement of populations, destruction of the social fabric and property, violation of human rights, disruption of public services and weakening of public authorities.

As an essential component of the Regional Strategy for the Stabilisation, Recovery and Resilience of the Areas Affected by the Boko Haram Crisis, the governors’ forum provides a unique and privileged framework for dialogue and exchange between various stakeholders,

These stakeholders are regional governors, the United Nations system, multilateral agencies, civil society, etc. (www.nannews.ng)(NAN)