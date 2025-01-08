Rooting for Hajj with Excellence in 2025, By Tunde Akanni

Hajj administrators all over the world are often quick to assert that the preparations for the next hajj begins as soon as the just concluded one is over. Breathing life into this claim may however assume a different coloration depending on the faithfulness of the claim maker. For the current leadership at NAHCON there appears to be some commitment to some exciting vision. Beyond being heavily credentialed, the Prof Saleh Usman leadership keeps signaling strong re-engineering for a the commission that deserves the best

NAHCON’s recent activities have underscored its dedication to ensuring that the forthcoming 2025 Hajj would be seamless, safe, and spiritually fulfilling for all. NAHCON has started well with its focus on the most wanted variable which is transparency.

It all started with that recent 2023 Hajj refunds to state boards and private tour operators. Coming when a past leadership was probably still facing interrogations on some huge allocations not properly accounted for. Recognizing the importance of maintaining trust and ensuring fairness, NAHCON implemented a swift and transparent process for issuing refunds to 2023 pilgrims who did not get the right match for the fees they were charged for some services. This single move has been quite reassuring and to say the least provided financial relief to the pilgrims. This was a most dramatic departure from the immediate past regime and reaffirmed NAHCON’s commitment to accountability and service excellence. The commission’s decisive approach in acknowledging the receipt of the receipt of the refunds from the Hajj authorities in Saudi Arabia was a testament to its dedication to the welfare of pilgrims.

Beyond rendering the financial account to all relevant stakeholders, the Saleh Usman-led NAHCON called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to complement NAHCON’s efforts.

Specifically NAHCON, in a rare display of commitment to accountability, wanted the crime cracking agency to follow the money they had handed over to the State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards as well as private tour operators regarding the 2023 Hajj refunds is a significant step towards promoting transparency and accountability. By involving the EFCC, NAHCON has demonstrated its zero-tolerance stance on financial malfeasance and its commitment to ensuring that every pilgrim receives the refunds they are entitled to. This collaboration is a clear indication of NAHCON’s resolve to uphold ethical standards and foster a culture of integrity within Hajj operations. It also sends a strong message to all stakeholders about the importance of honesty and transparency in managing Hajj funds.

NAHCON has undertaken further comprehensive and transparent inspections of the facilities of relevant agencies. This initiative aims to ensure that all facilities meet the required standards and are well-prepared to accommodate the influx of pilgrims. NAHCON’s meticulous approach in inspecting accommodation, transportation, and other essential services underscores its commitment to providing a safe and comfortable environment for pilgrims. The transparency of these inspections fosters trust among stakeholders and ensures that any issues are promptly addressed. By prioritizing the preparedness of facilities, NAHCON is setting a precedent for excellence in Hajj operations.

Another notable achievement of NAHCON is its rigorous screening process for airlines and other service providers ahead of the 2025 Hajj. This thorough vetting process ensures that only reputable and reliable providers are selected to serve Nigerian pilgrims. By setting high standards for service delivery, NAHCON is safeguarding the interests of pilgrims and ensuring that they receive the best possible services. This proactive measure is crucial in preventing the recurrence of the challenges faced during the 2023 Hajj and enhancing the overall Hajj experience. NAHCON’s diligence in screening service providers highlights its commitment to quality and safety.

The remarkable achievements of NAHCON can be largely attributed to the visionary leadership of Professor Saleh Usman. With nearly a decade of experience in managing Hajj operations for the state known for producing the highest-performing pilgrims in Nigeria, Professor Usman brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to the role. His deep understanding of Hajj dynamics and his strategic approach to problem-solving have been instrumental in driving NAHCON’s successes.

Interestingly, a likeable team leader, he has refused to allow any vacuum to fester. Recently he caused a reverred veteran within the NAHCON system, Alidu Shutti, to be elevated to the position of Acting Secretary, a strategic spot on the commission’s organogram. Not unsurprisingly, his able leadership has not only raised stakeholders’ hope but has also fired improved aspirations in private tour operators’ community.

Not leaving anything to chance, the commission has since formally released the list of all major private tour operators recognized for the 2025 Hajj operations. Promptly, it dared anyone with reservations on its judgement on the list released to come forward with their submission.

Yet another major stride Professor Usman’s leadership has accomplished is the adoption of digital solutions to streamline Hajj operations. NAHCON’s online registration system, for instance, has revolutionized the registration process, making it more efficient and accessible for intending pilgrims. This digital transformation ensures that pilgrims can easily complete their registration and documentation processes without unnecessary delays or complications. The use of technology has also enhanced data management and improved communication between NAHCON and other stakeholders. By leveraging digital solutions, NAHCON is paving the way for a more efficient and modern approach to Hajj management.

In addition to all these efforts, the scholar-practitioner embodied in Prof Usman has also done well to resist armchair administration. Within his 100-day tenure, he has travelled to all parts of Nigeria consulting with all relevant stakeholders. The outcomes of the engagements are bound to impact resoundingly as we look forward to the 2025 Hajj.

On the whole, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) deserves to be duly appreciated for its exemplary leadership and service in managing Hajj operations. From addressing the concerns of pilgrims through swift refunds for the 2023 Hajj to collaborating with the EFCC to ensure accountability, NAHCON has demonstrated a strong commitment to transparency and integrity. The commission’s meticulous inspections of facilities and thorough screening of service providers for the 2025 Hajj highlight its dedication to quality and safety. Under the able leadership of Professor Saleh Usman, NAHCON continues to innovate and excel, setting a high standard for Hajj management. As we look to the future, it is essential to recognize and appreciate the invaluable contributions of NAHCON in facilitating one of the most important spiritual journeys for Muslims.

Dr. Akanni is a veteran Hajj writer based in Lagos. Follow him on X: @AkintundeAkanni