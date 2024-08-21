Rivers legislators pledge commitment to flood disaster management

By Ikuru Lizzy

Members of the Rivers House of Assembly have pledged to strengthen environmental laws and equip state institutions to effectively manage flood disasters.

Mr Timothy Orubienimigha, the Deputy Speaker, stated this during a public hearing at the committee stage of the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency Bill 2024.

Stressing the importance of the bill, Orubienimigha said that it would create a comprehensive framework that would help address emergencies and minimise impacts when eventually passed

.

Dr. Nwiyor Jerry, President, Society of Professional Disaster Risk Management of Nigeria, a participant at the session, commended members for prioritising the bill which also seek to address the challenges of flooding.

He advised the lawmakers to ensure that the provisions of the bill were in harmony with that of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), so as to avoid incompatibility and duplication of duties.

Dr Diamond Tamunokuro, Chairman, Rivers chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, in his contributions, commended the lawmakers for initiating the bill at the peak of the rainy season.

He urged them to accelerate passage of the bill to enhance an effective management of the 2024 flood as already predicted by NiMet

NAN reports that the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency bill 2024 is a private bill which seeks to provide for the establishment of the Rivers State Emergency Management Agency.

Representatives of the civil society groups, professional bodies and the labour unions also participated in the session.(NAN)