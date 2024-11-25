Ribadu to media: Make national cohesion, stability your priority

By Danlami Nmodu

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has urged journalists and the media to prioritize responsible reporting which promotes national cohesion and stability

Ribadu who admitted that a free press is the backbone democracy further noted that the “media and government are working from different directions to advance society”.

The NSA made these assertions in his keynote address at the Civic Space Guard High-level Stakeholders’ Meeting on Safety of Journalists Organized by the Wole Soyinka Centre on Investigative Journalism Thursday, November 21, 2024 Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Ribadu who was represented by Major General Samad Akesode, director of communication, office of the NSA,

further noted that , “The media plays a vital role in shaping public perception and influencing national discours”

In his address titled: “Promoting mutual understanding for a more robust civic space and Journalists’ safety”, Ribadu said in part: “As we navigate the compexities of our contemporary world, it is clear that a collaborative approach is esssential for addressing the challenges we face.

“Today, we gather to address this critical issue that affects us all: the wellbeing, of our country, safety of journalists, and the thriving of the civic space in Nigeria. As we strive for a more inclusive society, it’s essential that we foster mutual understanding and respect between the media, civil society, and the government.

“A free press is the backbone of democracy, providing a platform for diverse voices and holding those in power accountable. It is important to note that, the media and government are working from different directions to advance society. However, there have been occasional misunderstandings between journalists and some security agencies tasked with the huge responsibility of securing our country and its people. Some people have mischaracterised this occasional disagreement to mean that the government is deliberately undermining the robust civic space in our dear country. I admit journalists worldwide face numerous challenges, including harassments, intimidation, and sometimes even violence. As far as this government is concerned, we are committed to supporting journalists and the media in protecting the civic space in line with extant laws. For the purpose of emphasis I shall highlight some critical ingredients for promoting mutual understanding for a more robust civic space and journalists’ safety.

While addressing the Media’s Role in National Security, Ribadu said “The media plays a vital role in shaping public perception and influencing national discourse. Your platforms have the power to either fan the flames of conflict or foster peace and unity. As gatekeepers of information, the media has a critical role to play in national security. Your reporting can either promote national interest and security or compromise it. I urge you to use this influence wisely, prioritizing responsible reporting that promotes national cohesion and stability.

“In this regard, I recommend that the media: Prioritize fact-based reporting, avoiding sensationalism and speculation; Avoid reporting that could compromise national security or fuel conflict; Focus on solutions-driven reporting, highlighting success stories and promoting national unity and Fostering Accountability and Transparency”

According to the NSA, “A free and independent press is crucial for holding leaders and institutions accountable. Your investigative journalism and reporting can help uncover corruption, ensure transparency, and promote good governance. I assure you that our administration is committed to protecting press freedom and promoting a culture of openness.”

On the issue of Collaboration for National Development, Ribadu said, “As we work together to address our national security challenges, I invite you to partner with us in promoting a narrative of hope, unity, and progress. In this regard, let us focus on solutions-driven reporting, highlighting success stories, and amplifying the voices of Nigerians working towards a better future.”

Ribadu also addressed specifically the issues of Journalists and the Civic Space, saying, “A thriving civic space is necessary for Nigeria’s progress and development. We must recognize the critical role of journalists in promoting transparency and accountability. By working together, we can create an environment where information flows freely, and safety is prioritized.

Ribadu who enjoyed a robust relationship with the press while serving as first Chairman EFCC in the past, also spoke about how to promote mutual understanding, saying, “To address the occasional tension between the media and security agencies, we need to foster a culture of mutual understanding and respect. This includes: Regular Dialogue: Regular interactions between the media,

civil society, and government agencies to address concerns and promote collaboration; Capacity Building: Providing regular training and resources

for journalists to enhance their competences and professionalism.

The NSA also addressed the relevance of Peer Review or Self-Regulation which he said should be “encouraging media organizations to establish mechanisms for checks and balances, such as the Ombudsman mechanism implemented by the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).”

Ribadu’s address came after the opening remarks and key finding from the WSCIJ’s 2023 media monitoring report: “Hushed voiced in an election years.” The report presented by Motunrayo Alaka, executive Director/CEO, WSCIJ chronicled the many cases of infractions against journalists in the line duty.

The report and the keynote address set the stage for trenchant comments on the state of the media by stakeholders present at the event.

The occasion was moderated by Ohi Alegbe, a respected media personality in Nigeria.Other dignitaries present included Dr Kole Shettima, Africa Director, MacArthur Foundation, Presidential Media Aide, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Musikilu Mojeed, President IPI Nigeria and editor- in-chief, Premium Times, Danlami Nmodu, mni, Deputy President GOCOP and publisher, News Diary online, Yushau Shuaib, PRNigeria,Rtd General Chris Olukolade former Defence Spokesman, Chido Onuma of AFRICMIL and Dayo Aiyetan, ICIR, Mr Richard Akinola and Mr Osita Nwajah. There was also a sizeable presence of military officers as well as a representative of the FRSC boss.