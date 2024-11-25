Lagos PDP celebrates Jandor at 47

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has felicitated the party’s 2023 governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), on his 47th birthday.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The party’s Publicity Secretary, Alh. Hakeem Amode, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, celebrated Adediran for his leadership style and commitment to democracy.

“We join countless well-wishers in celebrating the special day with you, appreciating the grace of God that has blessed you with strength, health and unyielding determination.

“As a party, we take immense pride in your unwavering commitment to democracy and the ideals of good governance.

“Your exceptional resilience and leadership during the last elections proved that power indeed resides with the people, even in the face of challenges.

“Though the ultimate electoral victory eluded us, we consider your efforts a triumph.

“We are confident that the seeds you have planted in Lagos State’s democratic landscape will bear fruit, and history will remember you as a catalyst for positive change,” he said.

Amode said that Adediran’s birthday reminded the party “of the remarkable qualities you embody – an inspiring reformer, a unifier, a philanthropist and a visionary leader.”

He said that Adediran remained a symbol of hope and beacon of progress, with a clear plan to transform Lagos into a thriving, modern metropolis worthy of its vast resources and potential.

“On this special occasion, we pray for God’s continued guidance, wisdom and strength upon you.

“May your aspirations to serve and uplift Lagos State come to fruition, bringing your dreams of a better future for all to reality,” the publicity secretary said. (NAN)