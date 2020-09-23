Reps commence monthly sectoral engagement – Kalu

By Haruna Salami
House of Representatives will undertake monthly sectoral engagements as a way to foster citizen participation in the legislative process and to enable the House feel the socio-economic pulse of the nation.
This was disclosed by Rep. Benjamin Kalu, spokesperson of the House as one of the general principles of the legislative agenda of the 9th House of Representatives under the leadership of the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.
According to him this will “foster engagement and collaboration with civic groups and constituents with the strategic goal of enhancing citizen participation in the legislative process”.
“It is in line with this, as well as a firm commitment to transparency, accountability and participatory democracy, that the House will undertake monthly sectoral engagements as a way to foster citizen participation in the legislative process and to enable the House feel the socio-economic pulse of the nation.
The 9th House Sectoral Roundtable Sessions (9th House SRS) will be presented through the Media and Public Affairs Committee routinely bring to the dialogue table, all stakeholders of various socio-economic sectors (including citizens, policy experts, private organizations, ministries, departments and agencies of the Executive, civil society organizations and relevant legislative committees) to critically examine the real-life performance of these sectors with the aim of identifying and addressing issues therein through legislative amendments, motions, policy recommendations and other interventions, Kalu explained.
The House SRS will be conducted digitally in line with Covid-19 safety protocols and shall commence with a focus on the Health Sector in October, 2020, thereafter, it shall continue on a monthly basis, Kalu said.
