Reps commence monthly sectoral engagement – Kalu

By Haruna Salami

This was disclosed by Rep. Benjamin Kalu, spokesperson of the House as one of the general principles of the legislative agenda of the 9th House of Representatives under the leadership of the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

House of Representatives will undertake monthly sectoral engagements as a way to foster citizen participation in the legislative process and to enable the House feel the socio-economic pulse of the nation.