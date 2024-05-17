Okpebholo, Edo APC Governorship Candidate, Congratulates Oba Ewuare ll on Return of Stolen Artefacts

Senator Monday Okpebholo, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the September 21, 2024 election in Edo State, has congratulated the Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll on the return of 39 stolen artefacts from Sweden.



Okpebholo, in a statement on Friday morning, recalled that the artefacts were carted away 127 years ago by those he termed as colonial plunderers.

The APC candidate said he was excited by the news of the return of the artefacts, but explained that, like millions of Nigerians, he was not surprised by the development “because of how you have redefined the African cultural heritage both as a diplomat and as a royal father.”

He took a swipe at all those “who have used their exalted offices to undermine the value of the Benin Monarchy by infringing on the way of the return of the stolen artefacts to the palace of the great Benin Kingdom, where they truly belong.”



He reassured the Benini Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll, and the traditional institution across the state, that “My team and I shall continue to harness the wealth of experience from the traditional institution, especially the Palace of the Oba of Benin, in administering the good people of Edo state, when voted into office as Governor of Edo state. We shall stay on the path of truth and support the Benin Monarchy to achieve the collective gains for the people of the state.”



*Full text of the statement…

I join millions of Nigerians to congratulate you sir, our father and Royal Majesty, the Oba of Benin; Oba Ewuare II, and the entire Benin Kingdom on the return of 39 artefacts by the Swedish Government.

This is another evidence that your reign as the Oba of Benin is remarkably a turning point in the history of the great Benin Kingdom.

The news of the return of the artefacts did not come to us as a surprise because of how you have redefined the African cultural heritage both as a diplomat and as a royal father.



There are no doubts that the stolen artefacts are very germane to the history of the great Benin Kingdom. The return of the same, 127 years after they were stolen, reminds us of the travails of African heritage in the hands of colonial plunderers. We therefore have every reason to celebrate your resilience and tenacity at this auspicious time of our history.



As Nigerian Ambassador, you made the best use of every opportunity to request for the return of the stolen artefacts to the Great Benin Kingdom from across Europe.

You also made us proud as a true son of the Benin Kingdom as you displayed such rare knowledge and understanding of international diplomacy to the advantage of our dear nation.



We shall continue to support His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, in your lofty programmes to preserve the unity, peace, culture and heritage of our people.

Under my watch as Governor of Edo State, we shall promote, respect, and engage the traditional institution, especially the Benin Monarchy, for the good of the state.

I want to also use this opportunity to condemn all those who have used their exalted offices to undermine the value of the Benin Monarchy by infringing on the way of the return of the stolen artefacts, to the palace of the great Benin Kingdom, where they truly belong.



This is regrettable and sacrilegious in our historical evolution. We however thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and cooperation with the Palace of the Oba of Benin on the Benin Royal Museum project, which we believe will impact very positively on the development of tourism in Edo state and Nigeria in general.



My team and I shall continue to harness the wealth of experience from the traditional institution, especially the Palace of the Oba of Benin, in administering the good people of Edo state, when voted into office as Governor of Edo state. We shall stay on the path of truth and support the Benin Monarchy to achieve collective gains for the people of the state.



We are very proud to be associated with our Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, on this auspicious occasion for his indelible marks in the annals of history as a Prince, diplomat and royal father.



Our prayer is for the Almighty God to increase your wisdom and protect you with long life and prosperity for the good of the people of the state, in particular, and Nigeria, in general.

Oba ghato kpere ise.

Long live the Oba of Benin!

Long live Nigeria.

E-SignedSenator Monday Okpebholo (aka Akpakomiza)APC Governorship Candidate in Edo State.