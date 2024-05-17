Gunmen kidnap 1, kill security guard in Oyo

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped one Alhaja Seliat Raji and killed the security guard at her residence in Iseyin, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the kidnap victim is a sister to a popular Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ahmed Raji.

NAN also gathered on Friday that the victim was abducted at her residence on Thursday evening.

NAN also reports that the gunmen killed the security guard in Seliat residence in the process of abducting her.

Sources said that the kidnappers arrived at the residence on a motorcycle and left the scene in the victim’s Lexus car.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to NAN on Friday.

Osifeso said that investigation had commenced on the matter.

“Investigation is ongoing. Updates will be communicated,” he said. (NAN)