Prioritise education funding beyond media promises, SSANU urges Ondo govt.

Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State has called on government to prioritise funding of education in the state beyond media promises.



SSANU Chairman, Mr Temidayo Temola, told newsmen on Friday in Okitipupa that the inadequate funding and non-payment of workers’ allowances had stalled research and community services in state-owned tertiary institutions.

Temola also decried what he called failure of the state government to pay the approved N35,000 wage award to tertiary institution workers after several appeals by workers and promises by government.



“We have noticed, with great concern, that the way and manner issues concerning tertiary education in Ondo State are being treated is becoming worrisome and it may portend danger for the future of education in the state.

“The inadequate funding and non-implementation of allowances for staffers have stalled research and community services in all the tertiary institutions across the state.



“The most pathetic of it all is the failure of the government to pay the approved N35,000 wage award to tertiary institution workers, even when they are the worst hit by the inflationary trend in the state.

“As things stand now, tertiary institution workers in the state are not happy and this is like sitting on a keg of gunpowder which may explode anytime,” he said.

Temola appealed to Gov. Lucky Ayedatiwa to prioritise funding of education beyond media promises in order to lift the standard of the sector in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state-owned tertiary institutions include: OAUSTECH, Ondo State University of Medical Sciences (UNIMEDS), Ondo town, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo. (NAN)

By Aderemi Bamgbose