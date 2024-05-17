Mbah directs regulation of traditional medicine practice

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has directed the regulation of traditional medicine practice in the state for the wellbeing of the people.

The Enugu State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Dr. Lawrence Eze, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

Eze said that before Mbah’s administration came on board, the tradomedical practitioners were doing things without any directives, adding that it was a free-for-all operation.

He noted that Mbah gave the ministry a matching order to bring all the practitioners under the state government regulation.

He said that the regulation was for the government to understand those who were genuine and fake and those who invented one traditional cure or the other and possibly if what they had invented were working.

According to Eze, the regulation of the tradomedical practitioners is being undertaken by the state Ministry of Science and Technology.

Eze said that the essence of the registration was to remove the weed from the chaff and to encourage productivity among some genuine members of the association.

“We want a situation where tested and trusted traditional medicines from Enugu state will be packaged and marketed both within and outside the country.

“Enugu state government will stop at nothing to ensure maximum support to any traditional medicine proven to cure any sickness,” Eze added.

The Commissioner said that the government would provide practitioners with the equipment needed and research centre with professionals in the field for their work to be effective.

He encouraged any one in the field to do proper research and come out with quality products as the government would help to advertise such products. (NAN)

By Ifeoma Aka