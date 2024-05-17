Obi of Onitsha announces fresh appointments into cabinet 

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, has announced the appointment of two new members of his cabinet.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Osita Anionwu, Ike Akatakwuani/Chief of Staff to Obi of Onitsha, and made available to journalists on Friday in Onitsha.

Anionwu stated that those appointed were Onwa Akpom of Omozele kindred group in Umuezearoli guarters and Ojinnaka Azikiwe who hails from Inosi Onira kindred group in Ogbeabo quarters.

He said that Akpom was Attorney-at-law until his appointment, and recently, based in the U.S.

According to him, Azikiwe, a finance professional with wide experience in the public sector, currently serves as Director of Budget; Treasury, in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission.

He stressed that details of the investiture of the appointees would be provided in due course. (NAN)

By Monday Ajogun