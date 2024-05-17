CNG vehicles will help fight pollution–Environmentalist says

An environmental expert, Mr Taiwo Adewole, on Friday said that the introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles would help fight pollution.

Adewole said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos

He said that the CNG vehicles would help fight pollution from fossil fuel aimed at protecting the environment and the people.

“CNG powered vehicles and generators will help fight pollution from fossil fuel that an average Nigeria uses on a daily basis.

“The government also needs to work on adequate power supply.

“Every single household in Nigeria has an average of one or two generators running on fossil fuel which pollute the environment with emission of carbon monoxide and sound pollution,” he said.

He added that the CNG vehicles would help reduce air pollution to the barest minimum.

“The government must consider first the environment, then the people and there must be collaboration and partnership which I termed the 3Ps, that is the Planet, People and Partnership,” he said. (NAN)

By Henry Oladele