FG distributes relief materials to 1000 windstorm victims in Nasarawa 

The Federal Government on Thursday in Lafia, commenced the distribution of relief materials to 1,000 persons displaced by windstorm in Nasarawa State.

Mr Ahmed Tijanni, Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced (NCFRMI) while distributing the materials, said it was in line with the `Renewed Hope Agenda` of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the Commissioner, having conducted first hand assessment of the situation of IDPs in Nasarawa state, the commission decides to bring succour to them.

Tijanni, while commiserating with Nasarawa State Government and the victims, assured that they would not be forgotten until their sources of livelihood are fully restored.

“I want to assure you that you will not be forgotten by President Bola Tinubu, neither the Federal Government nor the Nasarawa State Government and the commission will not forget you.

“We shall stand with you through thick and thin until your livelihoods are fully restored in a dignified manner,” he said.

He solicited for strong collaboration between the state governments in assisting the vulnerable people , and also to provide durable solutions to IDPs in the area of mental health and skill acquisition.

Tijanni said that the commission was committed to improving the lives of vulnerable people not only in Nasarawa state but Nigeria at large.

“It will excite you to know the commission is establishing skills acquisition centres in the six geographic zones of this country.

“In addition, we have built some resettlement cities in Kano, Kastina, Zamfara and Nasarawa state, consequently I will like to call for strong partnership with Nasarawa state to improve the lives of IDPs,” he said.

Earlier, Sule thanked the commission and the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu for the gesture.

“I sympathise with you, just like the commissioner said, we will continue to support you the best way we can,” he said.

Margaret Elayo, Commissioner for Special Duties on Humanitarian Social Services and Non-Governmental Organisations, commended the Federal Government for extending the hand of support to the IDPs.

She said that the 1,000 households that had recently been affected by the windstorm in Nasarawa state were the beneficiaries of the kind gesture of the Federal Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed were food and non-food items, bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti and clothes. NAN)

By Oboh Linus