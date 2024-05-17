Zamfara: Efforts ongoing to secure citizens in their farmlands – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja says efforts are ongoing to better secure the citizens of Zamfara state with the commencement of the rainy season.

A statement by the Director of the Defence Media Operations DDMO Maj-Gen Edward Buba disclosed that troops of Operations Hadarin Daji which covers the North-West of the country are actively fighting and conducting ongoing operations in and around Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State.

Buba noted that troops are fighting a vicious enemy in a complex combat environment in which several factors are at interplay both on and off the battlefield.

“Troops are compelled to deal with two realities. The virtual reality as well as the reality on the ground. The virtual reality which is mostly on social media is more of fictitious figures and extreme exaggeration of the situation on the ground.

“For instance, it is fictitious and over exaggerated to state that over 500 people were abducted by terrorist,while in reality troops can confirm that 4 persons where abduction. It must be recalled that same was experienced during the Kuriga abduction during which the figures brandished were much higher than those truly abducted.

“On the issue of rotation or overstayed troops in operational area. It is no news that, the current military leadership upon assumption of office addressed several of these issues. In fact, both issues were prioritised in line with enhancing troops welfare and administration.

“Accordingly, on the ground,troops continue to demonstrate stamina, resolve and strong desire to remain focused and stay the course until the enduring defeat of the terrorist and their cohorts.

“The military admits that there is still a lot of work ahead to better secure citizens and protect them from acts of terror. Efforts are ongoing to better the cooperation with the Zamfara State Community Protection Guard. Efforts are ongoing to better secure the citizens in their farmlands with the set in of the rainy season.

“There is also a lot more ongoing, which is better left unsaid due to ongoing operations in the area,” he stated.

Gen. Buba assured that troops are in a good and strong position in the war against the terrorists. “Overall, we are in a good and strong position in this war against the terrorist with many terrorist leaders killed.

“We are making them pay a much heavier price than we have been forced to pay,” he said.