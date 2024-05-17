Makinde approves recruitment of 7000 public primary school teachers

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved recruitment of 7000 teachers into public primary schools in the state.

The government also approved recruitment of 100 caregivers in special schools across the state.

Dr Nureni Adeniran, Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), who disclosed this in Ibadan on Friday at a news conference, said the recruitment would bridge manpower gaps in the sector.

Adeniran said this was in fulfilment of Makinde’s electioneering promise and fulfilment of yearnings of the people of the state.

He explained that the process for recruitment would commence soon, urging intending applicants to be wary of scammers who have the habit of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

Adeniran said that information regarding the recruitment exercise would only emanate from the board, adding that no authorisation had been given to a third party to act on behalf of the government or the board.

The SUBEB boss said that the intending applicants would not pay any amount to anybody on account of the recruitment either staff or any other persons.

“This press conference is the first stage of the recruitment process; the next stage will be made known as well as the requirements.

“The board will comply with the directive of the governor that the exercise will be conducted based on merit,” Adeniran said.

He, however, urged intending applicants to apply based on their local government areas, adding that teachers would be posted to teach in their local government areas.

According to him, it will solve the problem of having to transfer teachers later and as well, ensure every local government is adequately catered for.

“We want the recruitment to be localised; every applicant should apply from his/her local government to increase the chances of being employed,” Adeniran said.

He said the recruitment would take care of about 70 per cent manpower shortage that was in existence.

He added that the exercise would be inclusive with special consideration for Persons Living with Disabilities. (NAN)

By Ibukun Emiola