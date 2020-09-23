NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery weather conditions Thursday to Saturday

Share the news













The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Thursday to Saturday across the nation.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja predicted cloudy atmosphere over the northern region during the morning hours of Thursday with prospects of thunderstorms over southern Kaduna.

According to the agency, few thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire region later in the day.

“Cloudy skies are expected to prevail over central region with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Niger and Kwara in the morning, while thunderstorm are expected in the afternoon and evening over most places in the central.

“ The southwest inland and its coastal belt are expected to experience thunderstorm with cloudy conditions over south east inland and prospects of rains over south east coast in the morning.

“ In the afternoon and evening hours, pockets of thunderstorms are anticipated over most parts of the South, “ it said.

NiMet also envisaged cloudy skies over the north on Friday with chances of few thunderstorms over Adamawa, Jalingo, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning.

It further envisaged isolated thunderstorms to prevail over the entire region later in the day.

“In the central region, pockets of thunderstorms are anticipated over Abuja and Nassarawa in the morning hours. In the afternoon and evening periods, thunderstorms are anticipated over the region.

“ Over the south, cloudy condition is expected to dominate the inland cities in the morning. Later in the day, pockets of thunderstorms are expected over Abia, Abeokuta and Ondo.

“The coast is expected to be cloudy in the morning with possibilities of few thunderstorms over Cross River, and Akwa Ibom. As the day progresses, isolated thunderstorms are expected over most parts of the coastal cities. “

The agency forecast cloudy skies over the north on Saturday with chances of isolated thunderstorms over Adamawa, Gombe and Damaturu in the morning.

It further forecast few thunderstorms over most parts of the northern region, and later in the day.

According to the agency, morning thunderstorms are anticipated over Abuja, Kwara, Niger, Benue and Kogi in the central region.

“ In the afternoon and evening periods, cloudy conditions are expected with prospects of few thunderstorms over Kogi, Abuja, Kwara and Plateau, while cloudy mornings are expected over the inland in the morning.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over most parts of the cities.

“Over the coast, cloudy skies are anticipated with chances of thunderstorms over Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Port- Harcourt.

“ Later in the day, pockets of thunderstorms are expected over most places in the coastal

cities, “ the agency said. (NAN)

