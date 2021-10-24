Police repell attack on Unwana-Afikpo Division, kill 1 attacker

The Police Command in Ebonyi on Sunday repelled an attack by suspected gunmen on its divisional headquarters in Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer of the command, DSP Loveth Odah, disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki.

Odah said the police also killed one of the gunmen and recovered two AK-47 rifles and other incriminating items when the hoodlums attacked the station on Sunday.

“At 0300hrs of today, 24th October, 2021, yet-to-be identified gunmen numbering about 35 attacked Unwana Divisional Headquarters in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

“The attackers were shooting sporadically at the policemen on duty, who immediately repelled the attack.

“In the gun battle that ensued, one of the hoodlums was killed and two AK 47 rifles and other incriminating items were recovered.

“Other suspects escaped with bullet wounds. Regrettably, one police inspector attached to the division was seriously wounded. The police operational vehicles are intact.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased suspect had been on the police wanted list for various attacks on police stations.

“One of the recovered AK-47 rifles has been identified to be the rifle stolen from Ohaukwu Police Division early this month.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi, State Command, Mr Aliyu Garba, has embarked on on-the-spot assessment of the division and also ordered a manhunt on the fleeing hoodlums.

“The CP appeals to the law-abiding citizens of the state to promptly volunteer useful information to unravel the true identity of the fleeing gang members,” she stated. (NAN)

