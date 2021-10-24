Senior advocate urges FG to introduce wealth tax to reduce poverty

Mr Ahmed Raji, (SAN), an Abuja based legal practitioner has called the Federal  government to  introduce a Wealth Tax Policy that will make very rich Nigerians  pay the deserved tax that would be used to cater for the downtrodden in the country.


Raji the call Sunday in Abuja at a public lecture entitled: “Taxing Powers in a Federal System” to mark his 60th birthday.


The Senior said that the suggested tax policy, if introduced and implemented,  would make the extremely rich Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to government’s purse.


He added that this would bridge the gap between the affluent and the very in the country.


According to the senior lawyer, the  time has come for government to do real balancing between the rich and the in Nigeria.


He maintained that in the face of harsh economic situation starring Nigerians in the face, the needed to be considered and not taxed under any guise so as to balance their anger against the rich.


The senior submitted that evidence was sufficient that some very rich people in the society owned personal jets worth 50 million dollars each at a time when some families could not afford to eat twice a day.


He argued that it would be for the country to witness genuine peace under such a situation.


“It is a fact that the downturn in ’s economy is having harsh and devastating effects the majority Nigerians.


” The wide disparity between the rich and the should be of grave concern to patriotic Nigerians and the way out must be found.


“The gap between the rich and the is so much and so offensive that it can lead to break down of law and order at any moment.


“It is in the interest of justice that the super rich should shed part of their stupendous wealth to cater for the downtrodden masses before it is too late.


He noted that a large number of the Nigerians were living in abject poverty and time had come for the situation to be addressed.


“Any attempt to pretend that all is well may spell doom for the nation. We will be sitting a keg of powder if we refuse the challenges of the masses now” he said.


He reiterated that the instrumentality of Wealth Tax must be adopted and used to develop the Nigerian nation as done in the U.S., UK and France.


Raji said that he decided to use the public lecture to mark his birthday so as to use it to draw attention to some burning issues and challenges that deserved public attention rather mere merry making.(NAN)

