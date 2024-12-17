Otti presents 20 operational vehicles to security agencies

Alex Otti of Abia has presented 20 Toyota Hilux Trucks to security agencies in the state in line with his administration’s commitment to security of lives and property.

By Ihechinyere Chigemeri-Uwom



Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has presented 20 Toyota Hilux Trucks to security agencies in the state in line with his administration’s commitment to security of lives and property.

In a speech at the event on Monday in Umuahia, Otti said that the gesture was aimed at sustaining the progress achieved in security, especially during the Christmas season.

The governor commended the security agencies for their efforts in tackling all forms of criminality and ensuring peace in the state.

He said that the vehicles were purchased by Abia Government for the various security agencies in the state to ensure “seamless operations” in the discharge of their duties.

Otti said:”When we assumed the leadership of this state, 18 months plus a few days ago, we made it very clear that security was topmost on our agenda.

“We understood clearly that every other thing that we wanted to do would amount to nothing if security was compromised.

“We took a decision that we needed to support the Security Agencies with vehicles and other equipment to ensure that their job is seamless.

“It is in redemption of that promise that we have gathered today to hand over 20 brand new Toyota Hilux trucks, purchased by the state government to our security agencies.

“This is a way of appreciating the job you do, it is also a way of arming you so that you would be more effective and efficient”.

He said that the government had rejigged its security architecture and warned that the state would no longer be a safe haven for criminals.

“We want to repeat that warning we gave that this place will not be accommodating to people who do not want to live according to the dictates of the law,” Otti said.

He restated his administration’s commitment to addressing security challenges and unwavering support for security agencies.

Otti urged security agents to be professional in their conduct and warned against misconduct, including extortion and the unlawful treatment of citizens.

Responding on behalf of others, the Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, Brigadier General Olusola Diya, expressed gratitude to the governor for his unwavering support.

Diya pledged that all security agencies would intensify their efforts to make Abia a model of safety and security for other states to emulate.

He also urged the people of Abia to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to rid the state of all forms of criminal activities.

In an interview with newsmen,the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Mr Akinsola Aderemi, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Navy Comdr MacDonald Ubah (rtd), commended the government for its efforts to improve security.

They said that the synergy among the security agencies would further boost the government’s efforts to enhance security in the state. (NAN)