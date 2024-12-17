CAF Award, night of glory for Nigeria -Gov Mbah

By Alex Enebeli

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has described the wins at the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards as a “night of glory for both Nigerian football and the nation in general”.

The governor congratulated Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons for their wins at the event.

Mba stated this in a congratulatory message signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on External Relations, Mr Uche Anichukwu on Tuesday in Enugu.

“Congratulations to Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and the Super Falcons on their well deserved awards as Africa’s Male Footballer of the Year, Female Goalkeeper of the Year and Female National Team of the Year, respectively, at the prestigious CAF Awards, 2024.

“It was indeed a night of glory for Nigeria. You shone like a million stars through a dint of hard work and patriotism in the year under review and we are super proud of you all.

“I hope these serve as your stepping stones unto higher ground in your individual footballing careers and for Nigerian football in general. Again, congratulations,” Mbah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CAF Award was held in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday.