Ondo election: Traditional rulers commend INEC, security

By Muftau Ogunyemi



Two first class traditional rulers in Akoko area of Ondo State have commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for their conduct in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

The two kings also urged political parties and their supporters to see the outcome of the election as a will of God and accept the outcome when it is finally announced by the electoral body.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in his palace at Ikare, Oba Adeleke Adedoyin, Owa-Ale of Ikare-Akoko, said the people of Ondo state, as peace lovers, must shun any form of violence that could arise from the poll.

According to him, the election has been peaceful, so far, and people are casting their votes without any issue.

“Election should not be a do or die affair. No matter what, it is, just one person will be declared winner.

“I will advise the candidates and their supporters to accept the outcome of the election.

There should not be any form of rancour and violence that will disturb the peace in the state, because we are all one.

“And if for any reason, one party is not satisfy with the outcome of the poll, such party should seek legal redress instead of causing problems,” he said.

Also speaking with NAN, Oba Issa Olanipekun IV, Saki of Arigidi-Akoko, in Akoko NorthWest Local Government Area, commended INEC officials and security agencies for a peaceful election in his domain and beyond

He also called on political supporters not to allow politicians to use them for their own selfish interest.

“So far, there is peace in Arigidi Akoko and people are voting for candidates of their choice. Nobody is harassing anybody . As far as I am concerned the election is peaceful.

“By the grace of God, there will not be any problem because we had a meeting with INEC in Akure and we have warned our subjects to stay away from trouble.

“So, I am very sure that there will be no chaos. The era of political crisis when we had ‘operation wet e” is gone,” he said. (NAN)