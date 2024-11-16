Ododo felicitates with Nigerian Tribune at 75

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has felicitated with the management and staff of Nigerian Tribune Newspapers on the 75th anniversary celebration of the founding of the media organization.

Governor Ododo in a statement at the weekend commended the leadership role of Nigerian Tribune Newspaper in shaping narratives and holding government to account by setting agenda for truth, transparency and accountability in more than half a century of its existence.

Ododo the statement said,”celebrates the enduring legacy of Nigerian Tribune Newspaper as exemplified in the practice of responsible journalism which he noted has endeared the Newspaper to many of its readers in Nigeria.”

The Governor who reaffirmed the role of responsible journalism in sustaining democracy and the rule of law, said Nigerian Tribune Newspaper has distinguished itself as a reputable news organization that thrives on fact, balance and objectivity even in the face of unprofessional tendencies that lead to misrepresentation and misinformation created by purveyors of fake news.

He also expressed optimism that the 75th anniversary celebration would encourage Nigerian Tribune Newspaper to sustain the pursuit of truth and ethics of journalism, which he believes are necessary ingredients for a stable, and enduring democracy in Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune Newspapers was founded on November 16, 1949, by Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his wife, Hannah Dideolu and it has built a reputation as one of the nation’s pioneering media institutions over the years.