LG polls: Abiodun hails Ogun residents for continuous support for democracy

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has commended residents of the state for turning out en masse to exercise their franchise in Saturday’s local government elections across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Abiodun gave the commendation while addressing newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Unit 2, Ward 2, Ita Osanyin area of Iperu in Ikenne Local Government Area.

The governor, who stated that the turnout showed residents’ belief and support for democracy, expressed optimism that the result of the polls would reflect the wishes of the people.

Abiodun also commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for the process, saying that reports and feedbacks from the field had been encouraging.

” The feedback I have gotten has been very encouraging.

“In any election, we can’t rule out logistics hiccups, but, by and large, electoral materials have reached all the nooks and crannies of the state and voting has commenced in earnest.

” I want to commend our law enforcement agencies. I have noticed the presence of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Security (DSS) and Amotekun Corps.

“I want to commend them for working collaboratively to ensure we have a peaceful election today.

“I want to thank the people of Ogun who have come out in large number. I see this as a vote of confidence, particularly at this time.

“I want to thank them for their continuous support for democracy and I am confident that when the election is concluded and results declared, people will be happy,” he said. (NAN)