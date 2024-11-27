Okpebholo inspects schools in Edo, frowns at deplorable conditions of facilities

Monday Okpebholo of Edo, on Wednesday, embarked on inspection of schools in the state, frowning at the dilapidation of structures and poor sanitary condition in most of the schools.

By Usman Aliyu

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo, on Wednesday, embarked on inspection of schools in the state, frowning at the dilapidation of structures and poor sanitary condition in most of the schools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okpebholo was accompanied on the inspection by the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Paddy Iyamu, and other top government functionaries.

The governor visited Eweka Primary School, Obazagbon; Oroma Primary School, Amagba; Amagba Secondary School and Uyiosa Primary School, Uzebu, all in Oredo Local Government Area of the state.

Okpebholo, who also bemoaned the security and learning conditions of the schools, expressed disappointment over the immediate administration’s education reform programme, known as “EdoBEST”.

He said that rather than improving the fortunes of Edo children, the initiative had deprived them of comfortable learning environment.

At Eweka Primary School, the governor said: “Look at the situation of this school; it is terrible as children are here, and this is the so-called EdoBest. For me, this is not acceptable. My administration will fix this school.

“This school must be fenced and by next Friday, I will be here to see the level of work done because work will commence and in the next few days, you will see transformation in this school.

“This school has just five teachers. My administration will correct the wrongs and make amends because our job is to make Edo people happy and our children educated, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

At Oroma Primary School, Okpebholo said that his renewed hope agenda for the people would be different from the PDP’s EdoBEST.

“New things will happen in this school. All what they don’t have will be provided; in the next few days, construction will be going on here,” he said.

The governor promised to rebuild some schools, provide security and fence those without fences, warning those encroaching on school lands to desist.

NAN reports that some residents of the areas visited by the governor, who trooped out to welcome him, lauded the move. (NAN)