NYSC lauds Gov. Aliyu for reviewing upward corps members’ allowance

By Habibu Harisu



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commended Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State for reviewing upward the corps members allowances in the state.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, gave the commendation at the swearing-in of 2,100 corps members deployed to the state under 2024 Batch C Stream 2 orientation exercise, on Friday, in Wamakko Local Government Area.

Yakubu-Yaro described camp activities as regimental, designed to prepare corps members of future challenges, urging them to avail themselves with all physical and mental activities, especially skill acquisition trainings.

He said the increase of corps members’ allowances would serve as motivation for more dedication and urged the government to consider provision of more facilities in the orientation camp.

In his speech. Gov. Aliyu pledged more support to NYSC scheme and promised enhanced welfare for corps members posted to the state.

Aliyu, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammad, said the scheme had over the years played a vital role in enhancing national integration.

He said it had boosted the social, cultural and physical development of the country, urging the corps members to sustain the tempo.

The governor enjoined the corps members to use the one year period in promoting national unity in line with the fundamental objectives of the scheme.

He promised to prioritise their security and welfare, irrespective of any part of the state they were posted to serve.

Aliyu urged them to be societal change agents by imbibing high sense of discipline, and to promote tolerance and understanding among all Nigerians.

He further enjoined the corps members to uphold the good morals acquired during the training, while encouraging them to interact and integrate freely with their host communities starting from the camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Sa’idu Sifawa, represented by Chief Magistrate Faruk Umar, administered the oath to corps members to signal commencement of the orientation exercise. (NAN)