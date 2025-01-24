NYSC begs Radda to fulfil promise on solar light installation

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appealed to Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State to fulfil his pledge to install solar-powered lights across the orientation camp in the state.

The state NYSC’s Coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Sa’idu, made the appeal in Katsina on Friday, during the swearing-in of the 2024 Batch ‘C’ stream ll Corps members deployed to the state.

Sa’idu commended the governor for directing the state’s Rural Electrification Board (REB) to install solar-powered lights, but noted that the job had yet to begin.

“Due to the ever increasing corps members’ population deployed to the state every service year, there is dire need for additional hostel blocks for camp officials, as well as the construction of an administrative block.

“The renovation of male hostels in the camp is equally overdue. In some cases, your excellency, Corps members stay under the sun during lectures and other social activities.

“Sleeping mattresses are also grossly inadequate.

“I wish to appeal to you to assist the NYSC with a giant tent, medium canopies, plastic chairs and mattresses to alleviate the plight of corps members during the orientation course.

“I also wish to remind the governor that since approval was given to the REB to illuminate the camp, nothing has been done till now,” Sa’idu said.

The coordinator expressed gratitude and appreciation to the state government for its continued support to the NYSC scheme in the state.

According to him, at the close of registration on Thursday night, no fewer than 1,292 corps members were registered, out of which 807 are male, while 485 are female.

He explained that more corps members were expected to report on Friday, as registration continued until midnight.

Gov. Radda was represented by his Special Adviser on Youth Development, Alhaji Abubakar Ahmad-Tsanni.

In his remarks, Radda assured the corps members of the friendly disposition of residents of Katsina State.

The governor said the state government would provide the corps members with conducive atmosphere throughout their service year.

“I have no doubt that you will find Katsina State a home away from home as our people are generally receptive and accommodating.

“I will like to remind you that the orientation programme marks a very important segment of the service year as it provides the platform for your physical, emotional and psychological reconditioning to enable you meet the challenges of the service year and beyond.

“It will enable you to transit smoothly from your hitherto enclosed academic environment into the larger society,” he said. (NAN)