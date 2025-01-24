Court vacates arrest warrant against gospel musician’s former manager

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, vacated an arrest warrant issued against one Ezekiel Onyedikachi, a former manager to Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

By Sandra Umeh

Justice Alexander Owoeye vacated the warrant, following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC prosecutor, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, had approached the court on Jan.16, to obtain an arrest warrant against the defendant, following the alleged inability to secure his attendance.

Buhari had told the court that Ezekiel was accused of criminal activities related to financial mismanagement, including diverting royalties from Chinwo’s digital platforms and events.

She alleged that he misappropriated approximately 345,000 dollars, and failed to remit Chinwo’s share.

When the case was called on Friday, defence counsel Dr. Monday Ubani, informed the court that EFCC misled it into granting the arrest warrant, as the subject matter was purely contractual.

He told the court that the defendant filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against the EFCC before another court, seeking to stop his arrest.

Ubani told the court that the defendant also filed a preliminary objection to the charge, and urged the court to vacate the earlier arrest warrant granted, as no charge was served .

Responding, Buhari told the court that the commission haf been unable to arrest the defendant since the court ordered his arrest.

She, therefore, sought the court’s permission to serve the charge on the defendant’s lawyer in the open court, who accepted same.

The prosecutor, added that there might be no need for the arrest warrant, since the defence counsel had accepted the charge on behalf of his client.

Meanwhile, the defence counsel prayed the court for a date for hearing of preliminary objection against the charge.

Owoeye, consequently, adjourned the case until Feb.14 for possible arraignment and hearing of pending applications. (NAN)