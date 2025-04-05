APC in Kaduna passes vote of confidence on Tinubu, Sani

The Executive Committee and Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State have passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Uba Sani.

By Amen Gajira

This is contained in a communiqué signed by Francis Danladi and Jerry Mark, Chairman and Co-Chairman of the APC stakeholders and read by the Council’s chairman, Joseph Bege.

The communique stated that the decision was taken based on Tinubu’s and Sani’s commitment to the peace and security of not just Zangon Kataf, but the state at large.

According to the stakeholders, the establishment of a Military 2nd National Mission Brigade Base in the local government has proven to be a pivotal move in sustaining peace in the area.

“Their commitment to the peace and security of our people is evident in the sudden end to attacks on our communities.

“This move reflects the government’s understanding of the critical need for enhanced security measures in areas prone to conflict, thereby fostering an environment where citizens can thrive.

“We urge all residents of Zangon Kataf to remain vigilant and committed to fostering harmony within our communities, as peace is the cornerstone of development,” they said.

The stakeholders lauded Tinubu for appointing Indigenes of Zangon Kataf including Gen. Chris Musa as the Chief of Defence Staff and Bishop Hassan Kukah as Pro Chancellor of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

They explained that given the return of peace in the area and the tangible infrastructural development being witnessed, the re-election of Tinubu and Sani was a done deal.

“In the light of all that we have benefited from this government, we want to declare that there is no vacancy in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House and Aso Rock come 2027.

“We shall offer our full support to both President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Uba Sani in their re-election bid,” they added.

They appreciated Sani for the ongoing multi billion naira skills acquisition city that woukf provide the youths with certified skills, thereby stamping out the root causes of criminality in our society’.

The stakeholders called on the people of the local government to rally behind the two leaders as they have shown dedication to their welfare, security and progress. (NAN)