NTAC chief lauds Tinubu for appointing Amb. Mohammed as NIA boss



By Maureen Okon

Dr Yusuf Yakub, Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) has lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Amb. Mohammed Mohammed as the DG, National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Yakub gave the commendation in a statement by Mr Nkem Anyata-Lafia, his special assistant on Media and Publicity.

The NTAC chief described the appointment of Mohammed as a resounding testimony to the famed capacity and experience of the outstanding diplomat in a career of more than three decades.

He added that the new NIA boss’ professional astuteness and experience has become a badge of honour to him in the course of his service to Nigeria in diverse places.

This includes the years he spent at NTAC as both acting director-general and director of programmes of the agency.

Yakub expressed the felicitations of the management and staff of NTAC to the new NIA boss and congratulated President Tinubu for identifying the sterling qualities of the diplomat.

He described the new NIA boss’ appointment as “putting a round peg in a round hole”.

He expressed the hope that the new NIA boss would draw from his wealth of experience as Nigeria’s former Charge d’ Affaires to Libya and bring them to bear on his ne

According to the D-G’s personal letter stated; “Indeed, this new feather to your cap is a resounding testimony to your famed capacity and experience as an outstanding Diplomat, Careerist, top Civil Servant.

“Above all, a distinguished Nigerian, all of which have become for you a badge of honour from the entire years you have spent in the service of our dear country including the years you spent with us at the NTAC as both an Acting D-G and director of programmes.

“While we continue to rejoice with you and your numerous well-wishers across the globe on this quality milestone, we pray for the wisdom, brilliance as well as the strength of the body and mind to fulfill the desires of all those who have invested confidence and goodwill in your ability to succeed in this new national assignment.

“Once again, Your Excellency, Mr DG, for myself, my dear family and, indeed, on behalf of the Management and staff of NTAC of which you were a distinguished part, I heartily convey to you our very enormous congratulations on your grand elevation to the seat of DG,NIA,” he said.

NAN reports that the new D-G of NIA has served the nation in various capacities, including at the State House, Abuja, in Islamabad, Pakistan, and lately in Libya. (NAN)