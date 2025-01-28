NOA campaigns against scooping petrol from crashed tankers 

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), has urged residents of Akwa Ibom to avoid scooping petrol from crashed tankers.

By Isaiah Eka

NOA Director in Akwa Ibom, Mr Mkpoutom Mkpoutom, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Uyo on Monday, said that such practice had negative consequences.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that several lives have been lost in some parts of the country as a result of scooping petrol from crashed tankers.

Mkpoutom said that the call was to sensitise the people to stay away from crashed petrol-carrying trucks in the interest of their safety.

“People should stop scooping petrol from crashed petrol tankers, they should stop stealing what does not belong to them.

“Such accident has not happened in the state yet. In case it ever happens, don’t go there. If you see product flowing from the tanker, run for your life,”he said.

The NOA director also warned against indiscriminate location of gas stations in residential areas, describing it as delicate and dangerous.

Mkpouto commended the Akwa Ibom Government for its prompt response to the recent report of cholera outbreak in Emeroke, Eastern Obolo council area.

“The government’s quick response helped to bring the situation under control.

“We urge residents of the state to avoid open defecation and poor personal hygiene, cholera can be prevented, it is not an airborne disease,” he said.

He urged members of the public to report any outbreak of disease in their areas to health officials for immediate response.(NAN)



