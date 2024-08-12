No funds diverted for political campaigns in Edo- NDDC

By Desmond Ejibas

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), says that it did not divert funds to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Edo.

NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Seledi Thompson-Wakama told newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday that the claims are fabrications by mischief makers.

“NDDC is aware of online reports claiming it is diverting contractors’ funds to finance APC’s campaign in Edo.

“We are constrained to respond to this false story on imaginary diversion of NDDC funds originating from an undisclosed source,” she clarified.

Thompson-Wakama explained that NDDC does not finance political parties or candidates at any government level, focusing instead on accelerating development in the Niger Delta.

“The NDDC board and management is now more than ever determined to positively impact the lives of Niger Delta people.

“We urge the public to disregard the false reports being spread by mischief makers to undermine the commission’s various innovations,” she said.

The NDDC spokesperson noted that NDDC was now accountable and operates with greater transparency, having recently engaged KPMG to enhance its governance and internal processes.

According to her, this partnership aims to foster a culture of ethics and good corporate governance within the commission.

“We are committed to working with stakeholders to drive President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and fulfil our mandate in the Niger Delta.

“NDDC is also working with regional state governments and development partners to create a stable, prosperous, ecological regenerative and peaceful region,” Thompson-Wakama stated. (NAN)