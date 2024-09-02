NITDA announces date for Digital Nigeria International Conference 2024

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced that the Digital Nigeria International Conference & Exhibition DNICE 2024 will hold on October next month.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced that the Digital Nigeria International Conference & Exhibition DNICE 2024 will hold on October next month.

In a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar fnipr, the Agency will be holding the event in partnership with Brevity Anderson.

According to her, the auspicious occasion will convene global leaders, industry experts, innovators, academia, and policymakers.

“As Nigeria continues its journey towards becoming a leading digital economy, the 2024 conference will provide a crucial platform for dialogue, collaboration, networking, and innovation.

“The event will feature a dynamic mix of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, product showcase, and exhibitions, all aimed at fostering the growth of Nigeria’s digital ecosystem.”

She added,”Key Highlights of the Conference Include:

High-Level Keynote Sessions: Esteemed speakers from government, industry, the tech ecosystem, and academia will share insights on the future of digital transformation, the role of emerging technologies, and strategies to empower a digital-savvy workforce.

“Panel Discussions: Engaging sessions on critical topics such as the Nigerian Startup Act, cybersecurity, digital inclusion, fintech innovations, and the role of AI and blockchain in driving economic growth.”

Mrs Umar also that the event will feature workshops and master classes tailored sessions offering hands-on experience and deep dives into specific areas of technology and innovation, including coding boot camps, data analytics training, and digital entrepreneurship.

She said there will be a showcase of cutting-edge technologies, innovative solutions, and startup pitches, highlighting the vibrant tech landscape in Nigeria and across the continent.

According to her, the theme of this year’s conference, “Empowering a Digital Future,” underscores the importance of leveraging digital technologies to drive economic growth, enhance governance, and improve the quality of life for all Nigerians in line with The Renewed hope Agenda of the present administration.

“As part of the conference, NITDA will launch several initiatives aimed at accelerating digital literacy, fostering innovation, and supporting startups and SMEs in addition to presenting award to deserving Nigerian Startup that emerged as winners of the Digital Nigeria Hackathon DNH 2024,” she said.

On why it is necessary for Nigerians to attend, she revealed that there will be networking opportunities to connect with industry leaders and innovators from around the world.

She said,”Networking Opportunities: Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, investors, and innovators from around the world.

“Knowledge Sharing: Gain insights from experts on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the digital space.

“Collaboration: Explore partnerships that can drive the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“NITDA invites stakeholders from across the globe to join us in shaping the future of Nigeria’s digital landscape. Together, we can empower a digital future that drives innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable economic development.

“For more information and to register for the Digital Nigeria International Conference 2024, please visit https://digitalnigeria.gov.ng/register for registration or contact Joy Bashua at [email protected] for all bookings and Mr. Michael Abiola at +2348126748097, [email protected] for other inquiries

“Let’s build the future, today.”