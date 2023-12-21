Average price of 5kg cooking gas stood at N4,828.18 in November- NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased from N4,562.51 in October 2023 to N4,828.18 in November 2023.

This is contained in the bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for November 2023 released on Thursday in Abuja.

The report said the November price represented a 5.82 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in October.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg of cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 6.13 per cent from N4,549.14 recorded in November 2022 to N4,828.18 in November 2023.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Benue recorded the highest average price at N5,466.67 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by Jigawa at N5,396.43, and Adamawa at N5,357.14.

It said on the other hand, Anambra recorded the lowest price at N3,985.29, followed by Imo and Abia at N4,052.78 and N4,100.00, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average retail price at N5,029.25 for 5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-West at N4,999.34.

“The South-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N4,083.52,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 5.78 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N10,545.87 in October 2023 to N11,155.15 in November 2023.

The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 9.57 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N10,180.88 recorded in November 2022 to N11,155.15 in November 2023.

State profile analysis showed that Delta recorded the highest average retail price of N12,875.00 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by Kogi at N12,615.83 and Cross River at N12,583.33.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price for 12.5kg of cooking gas was recorded in Zamfara at N9,724.75, followed by Gombe and Imo at N9,800.00 and N9,887.50, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price of N12,103.39 for 12.5kg cooking gas, followed by the North-Central at N11,365.54.

The report said the South-East recorded the lowest price at N10,334.08.

The NBS said the average retail price per litre of kerosene dropped to N1,287.10 in November 2023 on a month-on-month basis, showing a decrease of 1.23 per cent, compared to the N1,303.16 recorded in October.

According to its National Kerosene Price Watch for November, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price per litre of kerosene rose by 18.78 per cent from N1,083.57 in November 2022.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Adamawa recorded the highest average price at N1,588.10 per litre of kerosene in November, followed by Imo at N1,521.97 and Abuja at N1,512.50.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Kwara at N937.50, followed by Osun at N1,100.00 and Zamfara at N1,125.00.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N1,384.49, followed by the North-East at N1,367.81.

It said the North-West recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1,226.75.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in November 2023 was N4,583.44 indicating a 0.03 per cent increase from N4,581.89 recorded in October.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 27.51 per cent from N3,594.44 recorded in November 2022.

On state profile analysis, it showed that Kano recorded the highest average retail price at N5,420.00 per gallon of kerosene, followed by Ekiti at N5,206.67 and Lagos at N5,123.33.

On the other hand, the report said Delta recorded the lowest price at N3,056.67, followed by Rivers at N3,525.00, and Bayelsa and Jigawa at N3,950.00.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N4947.22, followed by the South-West at N4,684.17.

“The South-South recorded the lowest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N4,023.02,” the NBS said. (NAN)

By Okeoghene Akubuike

