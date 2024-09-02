Tinubu appoints new board of Bank of Industry

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board of the Bank of Industry Limited

According to a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) those appointed include Dr. Mansur Muhtar, OFR, Chairman; Dr. Olasupo Olusi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer and Mrs. Ifeoma Uz’Okpala — Executive Director, Large Enterprises

Other board members include Mr. Shekarau Omar — Executive Director, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises; Mr. Usen Effiong — Executive Director, Corporate Services;.Ms. Mabel Ndagi — Executive Director, Public Sector & Intervention Programmes; and Mr. Rotimi Akinde — Executive Director, Corporate Finance & Risk Management

and Mallam Tajudeen Datti Ahmed — Non-Executive Director, representing the Ministry of Finance Incorporated

Also appointed into the board are: Mr. Adedamola Olufemi Young — Non-Executive Director, representing Central Bank of Nigeria; Reverend Isaac Adefemi Agoye — Non-Executive, representing Manufacturers Association of Nigeria ; Mallam Muhammad Bala — Non-Executive, representing Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment ; Mr. Oreoluwa Adeyemi — Independent Non-Executive Director and Mr. Sulaiman Musa Kadira — Independent Non-Executive Director

According to Ngelale, Dr. Muhtar’s career spans decades in finance, international development, public service, and academia.

He served as Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Development from 2008 to 2010 and was Vice-President, Operations of the Islamic Development Bank, before his recent appointment.

The President expects the new board of the Bank of Industry to work harmoniously, diligently, and with utmost fidelity to the nation in driving the mandate of this critical institution as a development vehicle for providing support for projects that enhance job creation, poverty alleviation, and the socio-economic conditions of Nigerian families, the presidential Spokesman said.