NEMA donates relief materials to victims of bandits’ attacks in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday donated relief materials to victims of bandits’ attacks, flood disaster and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Zamfara.

The Director-General of the agency, Hajiya Zubaida Umar, disclosed this while handing over the materials to the state government in Gusau.

The director- general was represented by the Head of Sokoto Operations Office of the agency, Mr Aliyu Kafindangi.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, I am handing over to Zamfara Government the relief assistance for onward distribution to flood victims and the victims of banditry activities in the state.

“I wish to bring to you the compliments of the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

“We may recall that many incidents of banditry in some communities across the state and flood disaster had occurred in some parts of the state,” she said.

Umar said that the president approved relief assistance to be distributed to the affected communities to mitigate the impact on them.

“The relief materials approved include,

relief assistance for persons affected by flood disaster and relief assistance for persons affected by banditry.

“Other items include outstanding balances of agricultural equipment and relief assistance donated by Bank of Industry for IDPs in the state,” she added.

Receiving the items, Gov. Dauda Lawal, commended the Federal Government for the gesture and assured the judicious distribution of the materials to the targeted beneficiaries.

Lawal promised his administration’s commitment to continue partnering with the Federal Government’s agencies to provide succour to the victims of the disasters and banditry. (NAN)