Army chief charges junior officers to be enterprising, resourceful

By Sani Idris

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has charged students of the Junior Course 98 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to be enterprising, diligent and resourceful.

Oluyede gave the charge while addressing the students at their regimental dinner night on Wednesday in Jaji, Kaduna State.

According to him, possessing the attributes will enable them build successfully on their career and personal lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dinner night is one of the major events lined up for the graduation of the students on Friday.

Oluyede said the objective of the college was to develop the professional knowledge and understanding of selected officers to prepare them for staff and command appointments.

He said the officers in the last 23 weeks had learnt some vital concepts like counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, estimate process and manoeuvring approach to warfare and peace support operations.

“It is also gratifying that you learnt the rudiments of time management, perseverance, determination, team spirit, staff work, self confidence and most importantly, discipline while on this course.

“Your leadership, dedication and ability to inspire and guide your teams are essential to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and excellence.

”As junior leaders, you must be able to inspire confidence in subordinates and not lead through intimidation or be overtly coercive.

“Your impact significantly contributes to the overall plan and objectives at the operational and strategic levels,“ he said.

The army chief congratulated the students on the successful completion of their course

NAN reports that prizes were given to students who distinguished themselves (NAN)