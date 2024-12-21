NDA records successes in military training, academics in 2024

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says it has recorded a lot of successes in military training and academic activities in 2024.

By Muhammad Tijjani

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), says it has recorded a lot of successes in military training and academic activities in 2024.

The Commandant of NDA, Maj.-Gen. John Ochai, said this at the Nigerian Defence Academy Social Activities (NDASA), held at the headquarters of the academy Afaka on Friday in Kaduna.

Ochai said the essence of NDASA was to end training activities of the year.

He said the 2024 NDASA was unique because the academy marked 60 years of existence from 1964-2024.

Also of significance, Ochai said, NDA had passed out the largest number of officers commissioned into the Armed Forces of Nigeria in 2024.

Equally, he said, in the same year (2024), the academy had the largest number of officers trained outside the country.

He emphasised that the NDA does not only train leaders for the Nigerian Armed Forces, but those for the Nigerian nation and humanity at large.

“After five years of training, we imbibe in officers leadership qualities that are everlasting.

”The traditions, ethos, characters that we instill in our cadets follow them forever and become very useful in all spheres of human endeavors,” Ochai said.

Mr Martins Amaram, Country Security Manager, Nigeria Breweries, PLC , who was the Special Guest of Honour, said the event fostered unity, cultural awareness and comradeship among the cadets and the larger community.

Amaram said, “The academy has always been a beacon of excellence in producing military leaders for integrity, resilience and capacity to face in a dynamic and complex world .

“Beyond academics and military training the academy still values cultural respect and social engagement, recognising the diversity of our great country. Nigeria.”

He commended NDA for creating the platform where cadets can appreciate the rich cultures and build bonds that transit borders.

Amaram added, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria are playing a critical role in ensuring the stability and progress of our nation. “

He urged the academy to continue to record more successes in its mission of excellence and service to the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that awards were given to deserving soldiers who distinguished themselves in 2024.

NAN also reports that 22 soldiers were decorated from Warrant Officer(WO) to Master Warrant Officers(MWO). (NAN)