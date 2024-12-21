Tinubu condoles with NUJ, IPI over passing of Hajiya Rafat Salami

President Bola Tinubu on Friday extended condolences to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) following the passing of Hajiya Rafat Salami, the recently elected Treasurer of the International Press Institute (IPI).

By Salif Atojoko

The President, in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said Salami’s loss had been deeply felt across the journalistic community and beyond.

“Hajiya Salami also served as the Secretary of the NUJ, Abuja Council, dedicating her talents and passion to advancing journalism in Nigeria,” said Tinubu.

He commiserated with the leadership and members of the IPI, the Voice of Nigeria (VON) and the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), acknowledging Salami’s unwavering commitment to her profession and nation.

“In her career as a reporter, broadcaster, and producer, Hajiya Salami tried to keep the public informed on crucial developmental issues.

“Her advocacy for women’s and children’s rights was a testament to her strong voice and compassionate spirit,” said the President.

He called upon her colleagues, friends, and family to honour her by continuing the impactful work she championed as they bid farewell to the multilingual and multitalented journalist. (NAN)