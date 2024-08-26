NCDC highlights decline in confirmed Mpox cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a notable decrease in confirmed Mpox cases for the week of Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a notable decrease in confirmed Mpox cases for the week of Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2024.

According to the NCDC’s latest update on their official website, the number of confirmed cases has dropped compared to the previous week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, has posed an ongoing challenge in Nigeria.

Historically, the country has managed sporadic cases but the current outbreak has intensified the urgency of the situation.

Caused by the monkeypox virus, Mpox is a zoonotic illness, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans and also spread between humans.

The NCDC reported only one confirmed case this week from Akwa Ibom, down from two cases in the previous week.

Additionally, the Nigerian Public Health Ageny said 15 new suspected cases had been reported in week 33, an increase from the 12 suspected cases reported the previous week.

It said that these cases were distributed across five states and eight local government areas.

“As of week 33, the cumulative number of confirmed Mpox cases for 2024 stands at 40, with no new deaths reported this week.

“Since September 2017, there had been 1,125 confirmed cases and 17 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 1.5 per cent.

“The disease has been reported in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), spanning 30 local government areas, “it explained.

According to it, since the start of Mpox surveillance in Nigeria, a total of 4,603 suspected cases have been reported from 36 states and the FCT, with 1,125 confirmed cases.

It said that males represented approximately 70 per cent of the confirmed cases.

The agency said the NCDC’s National Mpox Multi-Sectoral and Multi-Partner Technical Working Group continued to lead the response efforts, focusing on enhancing surveillance and response strategies to control spread of the virus.

It advised Nigerians to avoid close contact with individuals showing symptoms, practice good hand hygiene, and use protective gear when dealing with suspected cases.

The NCDC urged healthcare workers to remain vigilant, isolate suspected cases promptly, and notify public health authorities.

For further information or to report suspected cases, the agency said the public could contact the NCDC through their toll-free number, SMS, or WhatsApp services:

“- NCDC Toll-Free Number: 6232

– SMS: 08099555577

– WhatsApp: 07087110839

– Website: [www.ncdc.gov.ng](http://www.ncdc.gov.ng),” it said.

NAN recalls that the NCDC had confirmed 40 Mpox cases out of 830 suspected cases reported nationwide, with higher numbers in the South-South, South-East, Lagos, Ogun, and some northern states.

The agency is distributing diagnostic tools, issuing public advisories, and considering vaccination for high-risk groups due to a new, more virulent strain of the virus.

Efforts will focus on reducing case numbers and enhancing laboratory testing capabilities, with testing expanding to additional facilities such as NIMA, LUTH, and the African Center for Genomics.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has rated Nigeria’s risk level for Mpox as moderate, emphasising the need for continued vigilance.

The WHO has pledged support to strengthen public health measures in Nigeria.(NAN)