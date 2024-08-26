CGC Adeniyi Hosts NLNG Team, Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Collaboration

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to collaborate with Nigeria LNG Limited to boost the Nigerian economy.

This assurance was made known on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, when a delegation from Nigeria LNG Limited, led by its Managing Director, Philip Mshelbila, paid a courtesy visit to the Comptroller-General of Customs at the Service’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Receiving the delegation, CGC Adeniyi expressed his appreciation for the visit and emphasised the importance of the longstanding partnership between the Nigeria Customs Service and NLNG.

He said, “Your organisation’s contributions to our nation’s energy sector cannot be overemphasised. On behalf of all of us, I wish to let you know that we value the productive partnership between us – and we are committed to sustaining this collaboration to further our shared mandates of fostering national growth and development.”

The CGC, however, applauded NLNG’s proactive engagement and dedication to compliance, noting that “such collaboration is essential for the smooth operation of the nation’s trade and economic systems.”

“It is commendable that your organisation not only engages with the Nigeria Customs Service when issues arise but also takes the initiative to visit us out of courtesy. This gesture signifies the mutual respect and understanding that are the bedrock of our relationship.” CGC Adeniyi emphasised.

Earlier in his address, NLNG Managing Director, Philip Mshelbila, appreciated the CGC and his team for the warm reception and reiterated NLNG’s commitment to extend its hands of friendship to NCS for Nigeria’s economic growth.

He said, “At NLNG, we recognise the Nigeria Customs Service’s vital role in facilitating trade and ensuring the smooth operation of our activities. Our relationship has been one of mutual benefit, and we are committed to continuing our work together to promote the economic well-being of Nigeria.”

Continuing his address, Philip said, “We are grateful for the unwavering support we’ve received from your office and your team. This visit is a testament to our desire to maintain and deepen our collaboration, as we believe that our joint efforts contribute significantly to the nation’s development.”

The meeting was wrapped up with an exchange of souvenirs between the two parties, symbolising the goodwill and mutual respect that defines their relationship.