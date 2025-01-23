NAHCO signs handling contracts with Afrijet, Air Sierra Leone

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO), has been chosen by two regional operators, Afrijet and Air Sierra Leone (ASL), to handle their ground operations in Nigeria.

By Itohan Abara-Laserian

The Head of Corporate Communications, NAHCO, Mr Tayo Ajakaye, said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, the contracts between the parties will see NAHCO provide excellent service for Afrijet’ flights into Port Harcourt and Lagos.

He said the company would also handle Air Sierra Leone’s flights into Lagos.

Ajakaye added that the contract with Afrijet was for a three-year period, from 2025 to 2027, while NAHCO would handle Air Sierra Leone, for five years, from 2025 to 2029.

He also said NAHCO’s Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, Mr Saheed Lasisi, expressed delight with the new contracts.

“We assure Afrijet and ASL that they have made the best choice any airline could have made. We welcome them to a smooth and fascinating experience,” he said.

Ajakaye also noted that the Group Managing Director Mr Olumuyiwa Olumekun, said NAHCO would always render quality, consistent and exceptional services.

“We cannot afford to give our valued clients any cause to complain. We are on top of this game for the long term.

“With the recent contracts, NAHCO has continued to make good progress in its quest to handle almost all ground operations for international airlines operating into and out of Nigeria.”(NAN)