Mohammed Azare: Akwa Ibom CP solidifies collaboration with traditional institution to fight crime

In its concerted efforts to stem crime and criminal activities, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has entered into strategic partnerships with the traditional institution in the state.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, CP Baba Mohammed Azare has paid a courtesy visit to the President-General of the Akwa Ibom Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers and the Palace of His Eminence, Oku Ibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Dr. Solomon Etuk.

While addressing the eminent traditional ruler, CP Mohammed Azare identified the critical role of traditional institutions in maintaining peace and security across communities.

The police commissioner reiterated the steadfast commitment of the Command to collaborate closely with the traditional leadership in the state to ensure a crime-free Akwa Ibom.

He further solicited the continued cooperation of the traditional rulers, revealing that intelligence-sharing and grassroots collaboration remain vital in strengthening security efforts.

CP Azare further stressed that under his leadership, the Command will maintain an open-door policy, welcome diverse opinions and advice, as well as any form of assistance that will enhance the collective goal of securing lives and property in the state.

He thanked his host for the reception accorded him and his team, affirming that they are determined to police the state better than they met it.

While responding, His Eminence, Ntenyin Dr. Solomon Etuk eulogized CP Baba Mohammed Azare for his proactive approach to policing the state since he assumed office.

He pledged the full support and cooperation of the traditional rulers across the state, promising they will sustain the long-standing affinity between the Police Command and the traditional institution to foster peace and stability.

The visit further demonstrated the determination of CP Azare to deepen stakeholders engagement as part of the broader strategy to rid the entire State of criminal elements and criminality .

It will also help to sustain its reputation as the most peaceful state in the country.