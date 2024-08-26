Kupa Community Association congratulates Kogi State Governor, Ododo

Kupa Development Association(KUDA) has congratulated to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State on the resounding verdict of the Supreme Court

By Saidu Kupa

Kupa Development Association(KUDA) has congratulated to Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State on the resounding verdict of the Supreme Court, affirming his victory in the gubernatorial election.

The association’s president, Mr Abdulmalik, the Executive members and on behalf of the good people of the community, said at a press briefing in Abuja that the triumph attests to the trust and confidence that the good people of Kogi state have reposed on Ododo’s leadership.

“His Excellency’s commitment to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law has been rewarded, and we are thrilled to see his efforts bear fruit by the will of Almighty Allah”, KUDA said.

Continuing, the association said, “Throughout this process, His Excellency has demonstrated unwavering dedication, strong resolve, and a relentless passion for the development and progress of our state.

“His leadership has offered hope, inspired confidence, and fostered unity and purpose among our citizens.

“As he continues to lead the state, we are confident that his vision, wisdom, and expertise will lead to greater prosperity, peace, and harmony.

“The community’s royal fathers, under the leadership of His Royal Highness, the Maiyaki of Kupa Alh. Pharm. Dauda Kabir Isah, have affirmed the administration’s numerous achievements.

“The Maiyaki highlighted some of these achievements, including the implementation of security and crime prevention and management strategies, youth participation in politics, human capital development and empowerment programs, infrastructural development plans, support for local farmers, and the ongoing efforts to connect local communities to the state capital and local government headquarters through road constructions across the state, such as the Jamata-Budan-Kupa-Eggan roads. The aforementioned communities are the strongholds of the Lokoja local government area council but without road access network”, KUDA highlighted.

The KUDA President also acknowledged his sympathy and empathy for the state and Local government workforce, which have positively impacted the lives of countless individuals and families, and looks forward to many more years of transformative leadership.

He re-emphasised that the verdict serves as a renewed mandate for the governor to continue his excellent work, and remain steadfast in his commitment to the welfare and well-being of the people of Kogi state without distractions.

“We celebrate this victory with him and look forward to many more years of progress and prosperity under his leadership.Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved triumph!Long live the Governor! Long live Kogi State! Long live Nigeria!”, the statement concluded.