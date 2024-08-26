BBNaija S9: Zinwe pair leaves show

Big Brother Naija housemates, Zion Ogiefa and Chinwe Elibe, with the pair name “Zinwe” have been evicted from the “No Loose Guard” season.

By Taiye Olayemi



The pair left the house during the live eviction show on Sunday.

Five pairs were up for possible eviction: Beta, Double Kay, WanniXHandi, Chekas and Zinwe.

However, Zinwe got the lowest votes from viewers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that grand prize for this season is a ₦100 million, which includes a cash prize and an SUV, with additional sponsored prizes to be announced.

The show which is now going into its fourth week will run for 10 weeks, concluding with the finale on Sunday, Oct. 6. (NAN)