Community Association Congratulates New Maiyaki of Kupa

The President, Kupa Development Association ( KUDA) Abdulmalik Saidu, has on behalf of the association, rejoiced with the people of Kupa community of Kogi State over the installation of the new Maiyaki of Kupa, HRH.Dauda Kabir Isah, by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Saidu who spoke at a press briefing in Abuja thanked the governor for ensuring a peaceful selection process of the new Maiyaki, stressing that the roles of traditional institutions cannot be underestimated in the society.He assured him that all relevant stakeholders have being engaged for peaceful co-existence among the good people of the community.

The president while congratulating the new Maiyaki , prayed that his reign will witness peace, prosperity and great achievement in the entire Kupa nation.He advised him to be patient, focused and tolerant as a position of this kind comes with its own peculiar challenges.

He prayed for Allah’s guidance for the period of his reign and urged him to distance himself away from distractors who are self-centred for their personal interest.

Mallam Abdulmalik, therefore, while appreciating the other contestants for their understanding and maturity at this critical time in the history of the land, urged the people of the community to support the new Maiyaki with prayers, loyalty and commitment in order to allow peace and harmony continue to thrive in the community.

