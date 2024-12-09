Kashifu Inuwa: Championing Nigeria’s IT Revolution as DG of NITDA, By Abdulkadir Ibrahim

Alhaji Kashifu Inuwa, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s technological advancement. Appointed in August 2019, Inuwa’s tenure has been marked by transformative initiatives that are reshaping Nigeria’s digital landscape. Under his leadership, NITDA, a federal government agency responsible for fostering and regulating the country’s information technology sector, has made significant strides in driving innovation, digital inclusion, and economic growth.

Advancing Nigeria’s Digital Economy

One of Alhaji Kashifu Inuwa’s most notable achievements is his contribution to the implementation of Nigeria’s National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020–2030. This strategic framework, launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari, aims to diversify the Nigerian economy through the adoption of digital technologies. Inuwa has ensured NITDA aligns its programs and activities with the policy’s goals, focusing on digital skills development, job creation, and the growth of a knowledge-driven economy.

Promoting Digital Skills and Literacy,

Recognizing that human capital is the backbone of a thriving digital economy, Inuwa has championed initiatives to equip Nigerians with essential digital skills. Through NITDA’s Digital Literacy and Capacity Building Program, thousands of Nigerians have been trained in areas such as software development, data analytics, and cybersecurity. These programs are particularly targeted at youths, women, and other marginalized groups, ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital transformation journey.

Empowering Startups and Entrepreneurs

Under Inuwa’s leadership, NITDA has become a critical supporter of Nigeria’s burgeoning tech startup ecosystem. The agency has launched programs like the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) to foster innovation in emerging technologies. Additionally, initiatives such as the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Support Scheme have provided funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities to startups, enabling them to scale and compete globally.

Strengthening IT Governance and Cybersecurity

As the digital economy grows, so do concerns about data protection and cybersecurity. Inuwa has been instrumental in implementing the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), which establishes guidelines for the secure and responsible handling of personal data. The NDPR has positioned Nigeria as a leader in data protection in Africa, with over 2,600 Data Protection Compliance Organizations (DPCOs) accredited under Inuwa’s watch.

Moreover, NITDA has increased efforts to enhance cybersecurity awareness and resilience, collaborating with stakeholders to safeguard Nigeria’s cyberspace against threats.

Bridging the Digital Divide

Inuwa has also prioritized digital inclusion, ensuring that rural and underserved communities benefit from information technology. Through programs like the Digital Economy Centers and the provision of ICT tools to schools, the agency is working to close the digital divide and bring more Nigerians online.

Leveraging Emerging Technologies

Alhaji Kashifu Inuwa has shown foresight in promoting the adoption of emerging technologies like blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT). By organizing capacity-building workshops and supporting research in these areas, NITDA is positioning Nigeria to harness the transformative potential of these technologies for socio-economic development.

Recognitions and Global Engagement

Inuwa’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. He has represented Nigeria at international forums, advocating for policies that support the growth of IT in developing countries. His leadership has earned NITDA accolades and strengthened Nigeria’s reputation as a hub for innovation and technology in Africa.

Alhaji Kashifu Inuwa’s tenure as DG of NITDA has been a period of remarkable growth and innovation in Nigeria’s IT sector. By driving initiatives that promote digital literacy, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies, he has laid a solid foundation for a sustainable digital economy. His commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering inclusivity ensures that the benefits of technology reach all Nigerians, paving the way for a brighter, tech-driven future for the nation.

As Nigeria continues its journey towards digital transformation, Alhaji Kashifu Inuwa remains a visionary leader and a catalyst for progress in the country’s information technology landscape.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim is a writer from Abuja