Troops clear IPOB camps in Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, recover arms 

Troops of the Joint Task Force South-East Operation UDO KA, have cleared the camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo, Enugu and Ebonyi states.

This is contained in a statement issued in Umuahia by the Spokesman for the task force, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the troops comprise the Army, Navy and the Air Force in conjunction with the Nigeria Police, Department of State Service and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Unuakhalu explained that the combined force cleared the camp at Uhuala- Aku in Okigwe Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo on Friday.

He added that the alleged IPOB members were forced to abandon their camp in disarray, escaping into the adjoining forest due to troops’ superior fire power.

According to him, the items recovered include: one G3 rifle, two pump action rifles, three dane guns, one locally fabricated pistol, one MG belt and two AK 47 rifle magazines.

Also recovered are :12 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, Five rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition and a sack containing a human skull.

Other items are: one Toyota Hilux vehicle, six radio chargers, 12 car keys and one Boafeng radio.

Unuakhalu further stated that the troops also destroyed 26 makeshift accommodations in the camp.

In the same vein, the spokesman stated that the troops raided the IPOB/ESN camp in Okigwe community in Okposi, Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi on Saturday and arrested two suspects.

He added that the troops also recovered two locally fabricated pistols, nine live cartridges and one motorcycle.

Also, the troops raided another IPOB/ESN camp at Agu Orba, Ekwegbe community in Nsukka LGA of Enugu State, recovered locally fabricated items and destroyed the camp.

He stated that the items include: two General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), one single barrel gun, 12 rifles under construction, two single revolver pistol, 10 pistol under construction and two pistol magazines.

Others include: 335 rounds of 7.62mm by 51mm live ammunition, 12 rounds of pump action rifle live cartridges and 11 empty cartridges.

He explained that the combined team also recovered 21 military desert boots, eight pairs of military raincoats, three IPOB/ESN flags, a first aid box, six cutlasses, two knives as well as bags of rice and garri.

He quoted the Commander of the joint task force, Maj.-Gen. Hassan Dada, as calling on all well-meaning citizens to embrace peace and dialogue as a tool of maintaining peace and stability in the South-East region.

“When you see something, say something by calling the JTF Operation UDO KA’s toll free line *193 and press Option 2* to speak directly to Headquarters Operation UDO KA,” the statement further quoted Dada.(NAN)