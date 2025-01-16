Idris releases N925m gratuity, death benefits to 367 workers

Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has approved the release of N925 million for the payment of gratuity and death benefits to 367 beneficiaries.

By Ibrahim Bello

Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi, has approved the release of N925 million for the payment of gratuity and death benefits to 367 beneficiaries.

This is contained in statement signed by Rashid Muhammad-Bala, office of the Head of Service, issued to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

“The payments will cover beneficiaries from the state, contract staff, Local Government and Local Government Education Authorities (LGEAs), between July 16 and September 15 , 2024.

“The governor’s gesture underscores his unwavering commitment to the welfare of both serving and retired civil servants in the state,” the statement said. (NAN