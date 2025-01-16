Lawal salutes fallen heroes’ sacrifices to keep Nigeria one

Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has said that the sacrifices of fallen heroes to keep Nigeria a united and indivisible nation would never be in vein.

By Ishaq Zaki



Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has said that the sacrifices of fallen heroes to keep Nigeria a united and indivisible nation would never be in vein.

He stated this at the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held in Gusau on Wednesday.

Gov. Lawal, who inspected a guard of honour mounted by the armed forces and members of the Nigerian Legion, announced a donation of ₦20 million to Zamfara chapter of the legion.

“15th day of January is celebrated nationwide every year to commemorate and salute the selfless service of our veterans, who fought gallantly to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“They laid down their lives in sacrifice, so that we can live in peace. We appreciate and value their commitment and sacrifices, which have made a difference in our lives today.

“The legacy of our veterans should inspire us to cherish the relative peace that we enjoy today and to strive for a better tomorrow,” he noted.

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of the ex-service men and families of fallen heroes, who lost their lives protecting the integrity of their motherland.

While expressing gratitude to the selfless service and a sense of duty by the ex-service men, the governor pledged continued support to the legionaries.

Lawal said: “We must not forget the importance of supporting the families of these fallen heroes and the veterans who fought so that we can go to sleep and who still bear the scars of their service to the nation.

“Their resilience and dedication must remind us of our responsibility to ensure their well-being. By doing so, we honour their sacrifices and demonstrate our gratitude for their unwavering commitment to our nation.”

The governor noted that despite limited resources, significant progress was being made in addressing the state’s internal security issues through various measures.

“We must remain vigilant against occasional attacks on soft targets.

“This administration has not only provided logistical support and essential resources. Still, it has also ensured the well-being of families of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“We are committed to covering medical expenses for those injured in security operations and supporting our heroes and their families,” he confirmed.

As part of efforts to comprehensively address the security challenges, Gov. Lawal said his administration had provided security vehicles equipped with advanced gadgets, along with motorcycles to the security operatives.

“This initiative enhances their ability to access difficult terrains to ensure that no part of our state is vulnerable.

“We remain committed to strengthening strategic alliances with neighbouring states, security agencies, and other stakeholders towards tackling the security challenges,” the governor explained. (NAN)