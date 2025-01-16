FG knocks Sanusi over unconstructive remarks on laudable policies

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the Federal Government does not need the stamp of approval from Emir of Kano

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the Federal Government does not need the stamp of approval from Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II of its laudable policies that is making life better for Nigerians.

This is contained in a statement by the minister on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the minister, Sanusi, like any other Nigerian, has the inalienable right to express opinions either in form of commendation or criticism on how the government is being ran.

“However, we find it amusing that a leader, more so, one from an institution that ennobles forthrightness, fairness, and justice would publicly admit to shuffling off saying the truth because of personal interest hinged on imaginary antagonism.

“It is pertinent to state that Nigeria is at a pivotal juncture where bold and decisive actions are necessary to tackle entrenched economic challenges.

“This administration has implemented transformative reforms, not because they are easy but because they are essential for securing Nigeria’s long-term stability and growth, as he, Sanusi had consistently advocated.

“The temporary pains currently experienced from these inevitable decisions, as Sanusi himself acknowledged, are necessary consequence of decades of irresponsible economic management, more than anything else.

“These reforms are already delivering measurable progress. The unification of exchange rates has bolstered investor confidence, which has contributed to increased foreign reserves and strengthened Nigeria’s ability to shield itself from external economic shocks.

“The removal of the fuel subsidy has freed up significant resources, allowing for greater investment in critical sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare.”

The minister expressed disappointment, that reforms, widely recognised as essential by global experts including Sanusi himself, are now being subtly condemned because of shift in loyalty.

Idris stressed that Sanusi has a unique responsibility to contribute constructively rather than undermine reforms aimed at collective progress.

“We urge the Emir to rise above personal interests and partisan undertones and prioritise the greater good of Nigerians.

“Rebuilding Nigeria requires unity, focus, and sacrifice from all stakeholders. As a government, we urge esteemed leaders to refrain from rhetorics that undermine public trust.

“Instead, they owe it a duty to champion the collective goal of a prosperous Nigeria. This is a critical time for our country, what is needed is collaboration, not unnecessary distractions

“President Bola Tinubu’s administration remains resolute in its mission to lead Nigeria toward economic inclusivity, sustainability, and shared prosperity.

“This administration is open to constructive dialogue with all well-meaning stakeholders, while remaining steadfast in putting the interests of Nigerians above all else,” Idris said. (NAN)